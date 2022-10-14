Flávia Alessandra dresses up as Julia Roberts in ‘Uma Linda Mulher’ for a party with Otaviano Costa

AGNews

Flávia Alessandra was present at Sephora’s Halloween ball, which took place in São Paulo this Thursday (13). Owner of remarkable beauty and powerful curvesthe actress dressed up as Julia Roberts in the movie “Pretty Woman”.

Otaviano Costa wore a tuxedo in honor of Richard Gere’s character, who plays a romantic partner with Julia in the 1990s romantic comedy.

“I came with another one, because I would come alone. But Otaviano wanted to come with me, because tomorrow is our wedding anniversary, and we wanted to sleep and wake up together”, Flávia explained to “Glamour”. “I had to think of a couple costume and came this classic that I love, I love Julia Roberts, we all came from Pretty Woman,” he said.

Among the famous were Sabrina Sato, who rocked her spider costume, Rafa Kalimann, who chose to be Marilyn Monroe for a day, Lívian Aragão, Luiza Possi, Lorena Improta, Thelma Assis and Jade Magalhães.

Flávia Alessandra comments on the family’s relationship with Halloween

Flávia Alessandra also said that her daughters, Giulia and Olivia, have fun on the date. “The girls are crazy then. Jujuba always followed before being so strong here. Olivia loves it, because this date is crazy in the condominium”, she said.

“I’m afraid of horror movies and Olivia too, but Giulia loves them, she watches even the most terrible ones”, he said.

