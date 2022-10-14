Former director says that Botafogo’s SAF contract provides that the payroll will be twice as large in 2023; club denies

In an interview with podcast Glorious Connection last Tuesday (10/11), the former executive director of SAF of Botafogo, David Nunes said the shareholder John Textor will have to double the salary sheet of the professional team in 2023. However, the club denied the information (see note at end of article).

– I will give a spoiler here, an important thing for everyone. In 2023, his obligation is much greater than in 2022. Because this year there is an obligation of sheet x, I imagine it is already much higher, in 2023 the obligation is much greater. From the x, because the plus y is his account. You’re gonna have to do x plus y plus z. If this year it is R$ 10 million, from next year it will have to be R$ 20 million. It’s not that it’s R$ 20 million, it’s just that it has to be double. I won’t say the number if it’s 10 but I will say it’s double – declared David Nunes, who explained the following years.

– From that moment, next year, it became ground zero. Every year the value x will increase. As? At 50% of revenue growth. Suppose it went from R$ 100 million to R$ 150 million, it grew 50%. The more player purchase sheet will go up 50% of what the revenue has gone up. If it went up 50%, it will be 25%. To make it easier, if the revenue went up 100%, the sheet plus investment has to go up 50% of what the revenue went up. Assuming the payroll is $10 million, in a year that revenue has gone up 100%, the payroll has to go up 50%. Or inflation. Of the two, the bigger. So, for example, revenue dropped. Then there is inflation, which is always rising – he detailed.

The expectation is for a stronger Botafogo each season.

– Imagine if it goes to Libertadores, to South American. It doesn’t have a base yet, it doesn’t have a recipe yet, it’s the first year. It will compare 2022 with 2023, assuming it goes to Libertadores, the revenue for 2022 is small, if it goes to Libertadores it will go up a lot, new sponsor on the shirt, supplier of uniforms, starts to leverage. The more revenue comes in, the more he is obliged to invest. This was created for seven years. You have this obligation, then you don’t have it anymore, do what you want. The objective was to ensure that Botafogo would continue to have a strong club, with an investment of at least seven years to get into a routine to be strong and stabilized – added David Nunes.

Recently, John Textor declared that Botafogo’s payroll is between R$11 million and R$12 million, which represents R$130 million per year. It is probably the sixth largest leaf in Brazil.

Botafogo denies doubled payroll in 2023

“There is no information that there is an obligation on the SAF to double the salary sheet for the next year, as has been reported in some places. All the terms referring to the shareholders’ agreement have already been extensively discussed in the Boards and this information is not correct. Botafogo follows, through SAF, its rite of development as an institution, but considers this alignment with its fans important”wrote Botafogo in a note sent to the editorial staff of StoveNET.