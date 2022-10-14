‘Four or five reinforcements’: Castro aims at Botafogo planning for 2023 | sportv team

Since the arrival of coach Luís Castro at Botafogo, several signings have been made, and the team has had many faces and formations, with 44 players used in the Textor Era. In an interview with the Sportv team this Friday, the Portuguese revealed the desire to have four or five quality reinforcements for next season.

Castro responds that he wants to have four or five quality players

The coach considers that the squad is close to ideal, but needs quality names to raise the level and seek higher goals.

– I would like the next season to be approached with four or five quality players that raise the level of the team. We know that context generates behavior. I think a team can only be more competitive if players of that quality enter. We have quantity, but I am not a fan of quantity, I am a fan of quality.

But the coach reinforces that it is important to continue restructuring the club in the various sectors that involve football.

– The ideal scenario is to have better infrastructure, to have a continuity of Botafogo’s organization. It is essential that everyone who works at Botafogo feels the weight of the organization. And then, the continuity of the investment of the cast, with the increase of the quality-he concluded.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, when they will host Internacional, at 6 pm, at the Nilton Santos stadium, for the Brazilian Championship.

