From Firmino to Daniel Alves… Tite lists doubts in the Brazilian team and explains observation until the World Cup | Brazilian Team

There are just over three weeks left for coach Tite to define and disclose the list of 26 players called up to defend the Brazilian team at the Qatar World Cup. Most of it is defined, but there are still doubts – which go through names like Firmino and Daniel Alves, still under the coach’s observation.

This Thursday, Tite gave a regionalized press conference – exclusively for journalists from the Northeast – and talked about doubts and the decisive moment of analysis to define the chosen names.

– We do this follow-up until the 7th. I don’t like to talk, but it’s true that there is even a risk of injury and we have to have all of them monitored so that they are in their best condition. In this is Matheus Cunha, Hulk, a series of important athletes. Pedro, Firmino, who scored again.

“Of the three players from the last call-up that we couldn’t use, there’s Ederson, Weverson and Firmino, because you can’t give everyone an opportunity. He’s scoring goals and getting a start again.”

Firmino was on Brazil’s last call-up, for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, but became the only one of the eight forwards called up not to enter the field. Shortly after, he shone in the Champions League by scoring two goals and providing a letter assist in Liverpool’s victory over Rangers.

In the case of Daniel Alves, the right-back is out of games for Pumas – from Mexico – and returned to Barcelona to stay in shape for the World Cup. Tite highlighted his condition as a reliable player for everyone in the group and passed the word to assistant coach César Sampaio, who had direct contact with the athlete.

– He is one of our leaders, has a history that does not require comments and is experiencing a moment of transition. Dani is dedicated to aiming for the best physique. He has a direct influence on the adaptation of these younger boys, because he was in the Olympics. He is a connecting link. We keep following and he is on the list. What we do is to be very close to the athletes so that we can make our choices – says the assistant.

A new generation… and the headache in the attack

The doubt about Firmino – mentioned by Tite – is part of the sector in which the coach has more options available and consequently there is greater competition.

At this moment, the names that start in front are Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison and Vini Júnior. At the same time, however, other alternatives remain in the crosshairs based on recent retrospect – such as Pedro, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Matheus Cunha (also quoted by Tite this Thursday), Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabigol.

“There is a generation of young people from the middle to the front… having these aggressive players, dribblers, sprinters, they are smokes in front. It’s a generation that has proliferated and has grown significantly in the last two years.”

