Future Crimes | Biopunk sci-fi for adult audiences

I certainly wouldn’t have watched this movie too urgently, especially for the title so generic that I wouldn’t be too excited to go back to find out what it’s about, which would probably have another attitude of mine if I knew at first that it’s from director David Cronenberg. And that’s exactly what made a friend ask me to watch it. And of course it’s time for the review!

The story takes place in a future where humans have mutated where pain and infectious diseases have disappeared from virtually everyone. The result of this was a huge change in the way humanity acts, generating an extreme cultural change, since pain is one of the basic elements that shapes the way human beings act.

And in that world, we have Saul Tenser, a man who suffers from the “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome”, where several new organs keep growing in him all the time. This causes him a constant annoyance, having to use machines to be more comfortable when doing basic things like eating and even sleeping.

However, in this world, the absence of pain made concepts also change, including among scenic artists. Saul teams up with Caprice, a woman who runs a theater where she puts on performances. And so the duo starts to show something bizarre, performances where she extracts these new organs in front of an audience, which she even tattoos them before performances and removes them tattooed to impress more.

The concept of the film in this regard is very curious, after all the idea of ​​expressing art is very common. Artists put this out in a variety of ways, so what would be our desire to expose this will? For some it wouldn’t be any, but for others, to what level would they go, knowing that cutting doesn’t cause pain or infection? It just sits there, exposed.

This is a film that uses that technique that is so common in the Sword and Sorcery genre, where the focus is not on explaining the world, but the story of that moment. And the result of that is something that can delight or cause anger, because it’s a film that doesn’t bother to explain what happened to the world. This leaves you having to deduce or imagine the rest.

So, I just assume that the universe is post-apocalyptic and that chaos has set in to reach the level that things have reached. It’s one of those films that are open to interpretation and with super dense dialogue of information that you have to be attentive all the time to get the meaning of the thing. We’ve already seen this in works like Blade Runner, which builds the robust universe without a detailed explanation, forcing you to pick up details in the dialogues and imagine part of the thing.

For people with attention deficit disorder, it can be a real nightmare! The same for those who really want to know in detail what happened. The final feeling can be that of something with incomplete information and that it can be meaningless, or worse… Not having a foot or a head because it can be seen as a real mess. I even saw some people getting down.

However, I see this film as science fiction aimed at an adult audience and there is also an elegance in the lack of information that gives this universe a very special charm. That’s because the fact that you don’t know the details in a deeper way causes that eerie feeling that you are seeing a small tale of a gigantic universe that is hidden.

And the choice to focus on this “tale”, was in the world of scenic artists. And then the thing gets a little bit into that concept presented in Hellraiser, about the pleasure of the flesh. In this case here, I believe that it does not enter into masochism, due to the absence of pain, but it manages to convey how the force of art is so intense, that some people want to open their own bodies and show it.

It may seem like too much exaggeration, but the film shows to be down to earth when presenting the performances of other types of artists besides the protagonist who has her similarities with our reality. For example those people who currently do those things to the body, like putting a “lump” under the skin or doing some messy body modifications.

In the film, there is an artist who makes holes all over her face and explains that it has been difficult to convince surgeons that what she wants is not to become more beautiful. And then Caprice comments about her friend’s peace when doing something like that on her own body and that it shocked her when she realized that she liked what she saw and that it aroused a curiosity that she didn’t have.

In another scene, one of the characters talks to Saul about how watching one of his surgeries caused him something intense and that this is equivalent to the new pleasure of having sex. This makes evident an idea that Cronenberg tends to bring a lot with the body horror genre, which is that people want to go to the extreme, get addicted to the pleasures of the flesh and seek to go beyond.

In 2003, the director announced that he was beginning production on a screenplay of his called Painkillers. The idea was to release the film in 2006, however it was one of those problematic projects and in an interview, David Cronenberg said that it wasn’t going to happen and that he had ended up losing interest in doing something like this.

Perhaps this is even the explanation of this film carrying the director’s essence in such a pure way in 2022 when it was finally released, being almost a decade since his previous film, Maps to the Stars in 2014, and two decades after his last sci- fi, 2002’s Spider. It’s not uncommon to see a media creator (whatever it is) do something fantastic at one time in their life and stand out, but as the decades go by they just can’t do it that way anymore as it has changed their own style.

Even I think the original name is perfect and much better! Painkillers is painkillers in English, but in a literal translation it’s something like “Killer of Pain”, which ends up being super perfect for the world of this movie. I think it’s a shame that the director decided to put “Crimes of the Future” instead, which by the way, curiously in 1970 he made a movie with the same name, but NO, this one is not a remake, they are completely different works. The reason? I have no idea, maybe it’s part of the marketing that he launches more than half a century later something with that name to generate theories, who knows…

But here, when I started watching it, I felt like I was reviewing the universe of eXistenZ, with the very similar bizarre design and a grotesque theme uniting man and machines with a different look that seems biological, something that gives the work all its biopunk essence, which is that concept of the future where technology uses biology to be more natural in human modification, rather than traditional machines.

And the result of this is a world that may not be so pleasing to the eye because it looks so disgusting. For example, the place where the protagonist sleeps is a type of hammock made of flesh that leaves him suspended. He eats on a chair that appears to be made of bones or something similar. It’s not that ultra-artificial stylish technology.

It is evident that the scientific community fears the end of the human race with the mutations that have taken place, after all, it can be a path of no return for the genes of these people to be passed on, preventing people from returning to what they once were. So while it focuses on these artists, the story also scratches a bit about the seriousness and fear that scientists have of getting out of control to the point where they change forever.

An interesting concept is introduced that somehow reminded me of the bizarre Tetsuo, about the desire for steel and fusion with it. But in the case here, it is the desire for plastic that some people start to have. And the thing is placed as a natural process, of man creating something artificial and merging with it, becoming part of it…

Plastic is the ultimate symbol of what is artificial, and here we have this sort of allegory about us creating and using it so much that it becomes part of us. Remembering that in 2020, the world was shocked by the study that showed fetuses being developed with the presence of microplastics in the placenta.

And that brings us back to another idea that the director presented in 1983, the phenomenal Glassdrome, which talks about the symbiosis of man with technology and addiction to violence and sex. About how humanity itself created something addictive that hybridized with it, extending its consciousness to another level.

Here, we have something really similar and even while I was watching, I felt like I was seeing Glassdrome again, but with the concept turned to something much more physical and carnal, requiring less of a philosophical concept and more of a scientific idea. Maybe not everyone likes this because it can seem more of the same, but I really liked it.

One curious thing that again underscores the Sword and Sorcery idea, about you not knowing what happened to the world, is that the whole setting feels Latino. The characters are apparently American or Canadian, but the rest, the houses, the way people in general dress, all have the feel of something that is happening in South America.

This ends up being just an aesthetic detail, but it makes all the difference as science fiction. After all, it’s something that happens in the future, with weird super technological machines, people undergoing mutation, but it looks like a small town in the countryside of the Brazilian Northeast. All with a very mysterious atmosphere, with narrow and empty streets.

Certainly the cast will also draw attention for having some faces from different works, causing that natural familiarity, counting on the presence of Viggo Mortensen, Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings, Léa Seydoux, who gives the face and voice to Fragile, from Death Stranding, Kristen Stewart, Twilight’s Bella and more.

Anyway, “Crimes of the Future” is a very grotesque film, visceral, and can cause enormous discomfort. Like Cronenberg movies in general, I don’t think this one is for everyone and it can be a real bore, but if you like deeper science fiction, presenting a possible world, you’ll love this one.