Futuristic plane from the movie Top Gun will be exposed to the public for the first time





A life-size mockup of the fictional hypersonic jet “Darkstar”, seen in the opening sequence of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, will be on display this weekend. The super-machine can be seen by visitors to the Aerospace Valley Open House, Airshow and STEM Expo 2022, which takes place at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The model was designed by Lockheed Martin especially for the movie starring Tom Cruise. In “Top Gun”, the Darkstar appears in the opening sequence when the character Maverick takes it on an unauthorized test flight that reaches speeds well above Mach 10, causing the ship to disintegrate.

The Darkstar mockup used in the film was designed in coordination with real engineers from Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs, better known as Skunk Works. This division was responsible for designing some of the most secret and revolutionary aircraft of the last eight decades, including the SR-71 Blackbird.

The Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo takes place October 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The Base itself confirmed the attraction on their social networks, as below.



