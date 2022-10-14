Galaxy A53 5G has water protection and camera from 64MP to 1591 – All in Technology

Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy A53 5G pleases with its specs. After all, it has reinforced construction with IP67 (protects against water), high quality screen and good camera specifications. And today, it has a special discount coming out at R$ 1591 at PIX or R$ 1779 in up to 8 installments without interest.

About its features, the Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel. With FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers great quality for gaming and media consumption. In addition, it has a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

In performance, the device has an Exynos 1280 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As a result, it can run games and other applications with good fluidity. Also, it includes more highlights like 64MP main camera with OIS and Android 12 out of the box.

Main features:

Screen: 6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280

Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM: 6GB or 8GB

6GB or 8GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: 64 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

64 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)

32 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Safety: On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader Others: Stereo sound, support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, IP67.

