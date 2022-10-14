Galtier vents against the press and talks about the locker room: “We don’t kiss every day, but we’re fine” | french football

The week filled with controversy at PSG made coach Christophe Galtier lose his patience. In a press conference this Friday, before the derby against Olympique de Marseille, the captain vented to the press and tried to minimize issues such as the possible departure of Mbappé or an alleged bad climate in the dressing room.

When bombarded with questions about the uncomfortable topics, Galtier was tough on journalists, saying he’s old enough to try to manage all cases and that he’s happy to be at PSG. But that he is bothered by the fact that football is in the background in the comments.

I realize that game after game, press conference after press conference, we talk a minute of football in a 10 or 15 minute interview. And anything I say you don’t believe and write the opposite. I say it’s okay, we’re united, and they write the opposite.” — Christophe Galtier, PSG coach

Galtier declined to comment on the charge that the PSG would be linked to fake accounts on social media profiles, which were intended to attack critics and even cast athletes. And he tried to be punctual when talking about the Rumors that Mbappé wants to leave the club immediately.

– I’m not here to comment on rumors. About Kylian, there were rumors that came out in the afternoon of the game (against Benfica, on Tuesday), and Kylian gave the best of answers. He played well and was named the best in the game. I have many flaws, but I’m very honest, I don’t lie. I didn’t talk about the rumor, I saw Kylian very seriously in the preparation of the game – commented the coach.

The PSG captain was also asked about his past linked to rivals Olympique this Sunday, and said he was calm to deal with such a situation. And he got angry again when asked about possible problems in the locker room.

– If you expect me to comment on a rumor, you’re wrong. I won’t. When I wasn’t at PSG, I was looking forward to this kind of game. Everyone is waiting, but you decide what timing and what is talked about. Anything you say, I won’t believe it. Maybe we could focus the press conference on football again. Things are going well in the dressing room. Maybe we don’t kiss every day, but we’re doing great. And better than in other places – he indicated.