Gerard Butler tries to find ex-wife at all costs in Relentless Hunt

posted on 10/14/2022 06:00



Relentless Hunt marks the return to cinema of star Gerard Butler – (Credit: Diamond Films/Disclosure)

It’s been 12 years since star Gerard Butler (300) undertook an escape, alongside the character Jennifer Aniston, who played his ex-wife, in Bounty Hunter. Now playing a man who investigates the underworld of crime authorities, Butler stars relentless hunting, as Will Spounn. The protagonist, after stopping at a gas station, during the trip to a small North American town, becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of his ex-wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander).

The new feature is the third in the career of fellow actor Brian Goodman, who has appeared in more than 60 films, including crime networks and Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. Goodman’s partner in films such as black butterflywhich explored the world of cinema, and crime networksstarring Ethan Hawke and Mark Ruffalo, screenwriter Marc Frydman returns to screenwriting after becoming a major producer — at the helm of projects such as the remake of Under the grip of fear. the mystery of relentless huntingwhich ends up in 450 movie theaters in Brazil, features Russell Hornsby in the role of police officer Paterson.