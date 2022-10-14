Globo and sportv2 broadcast the final between Brazil and Serbia at the World Cup | volleyball

Globo and sportv2 will broadcast the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup. The channels will follow live the match between Brazil and Serbia next Saturday, at 15:00 (Brasília time), in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The selection goes in search of the unprecedented title of the competition.

Luís Roberto will be the voice of emotion at Globo, with comments from Fabi and Nalbert. In sportv2, the narration will be by Luiz Carlos Júnior, with comments by Marco Freitas, Walewska and Carlão.

The selection returns to the dispute of the gold medal of a World Cup after 12 years – the last one was in 2010, against Russia. This time, the biggest drama came in the quarterfinals, against Japan, with a comeback of 3 sets to 2 after starting losing by 2 to 0. In the semifinals, this Thursday, Gabi, Carol and company beat Italy, by Paola Egonu, 3 sets to 1.

1 of 1 Zé Roberto celebrates victory over Italy in the Volleyball World Cup semifinal — Photo: Getty Images Zé Roberto celebrates victory over Italy in the Volleyball World Cup semifinal – Photo: Getty Images

With the ten points blocking the victory over Italy, Carol reached 57 in the current edition of the World Cup. Absolute leader of the list, she set, by breaking, the new record of the competition. The central dethroned Thaisa, who had scored 45 points in the 2014 edition. On the way to the final, against Serbia, she has the chance to further expand her brand and her status as a wall.

In turn, Gabi remains Brazil’s great reference in attack. Against the Italians, however, he even had a little dance after a block on Egonu. The two compete with Boskovic, from Serbia, for the MVP of the World Cup and the position of best player in the world.