Pleno.News – 10/13/2022 08:31 | updated on 10/13/2022 12:50 pm
Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has been approved by Google for distribution on the Google Play Store. The decision was announced on Wednesday (12) by a company spokesperson. The information is from CNN Brasil.
According to Google, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available on the Play Store soon.
In the US, Trump’s social network was launched on the Apple App Store in February. However, it was not available on the Play Store because of insufficient content moderation, a Google spokesperson said in August.
