Google Begins Tests to End the Use of Passwords

We may be facing the end of an era: Google announced in its developers blog some guidelines for ending the use of passwords. Both Android and Chrome have already started to implement the use of access keys.

In practice, instead of using passwords with words, numbers and characters, users will be able to create different keys for each login. So, the passwords saw passkeys – a way to prevent data theft.

With access keys (passkeys), users access their accounts with the same action they use throughout the day to unlock their devices. This can be through fingerprint, face scan or PIN verification.

Because of this, access keys cannot be reused, do not leak in server breaches, and protect users from attacks. phishing – when one site appears to be another to steal login addresses and passwords.

The passwordless login standard was created by the North American association FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web consortium. In May, companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft committed to including the resource across your platforms and devices.

How it works

According to Google, access keys look a lot like the autofill interface for online passwords. These passkeys are stored and synchronized in the cloud to avoid blockages in case the device is lost through the Google Password Manager.

The company also offers cross-platform support, which allows the Android smartphone to log into websites on other nearby devices via a QR Code.

This is also true for other standard technologies such as different browsers and operating systems. An Android user, for example, can sign in to an enabled website using Safari or Mac.

In addition, passwords should not only apply to websites. Google says it plans to release an API in 2022 to enable passwordless logins in apps as well.

Available for developers

For now, passwordless login is in the testing phase. Google has opened up the possibility for developers create support for access keys on your websites in Chrome, via the WebAuthn API, and Android, on supported platforms.

To do this, developers can subscribe to the beta version of Google Play Services and use the Chrome Canary. Google says that in November users will be able to use passwordless logins, after the final release of the feature.

It will also not be necessary to have a state-of-the-art Android to abandon traditional passwords: all models will be compatible.

“Our work is not done,” reads the Google post. “Stay tuned for more updates over the next year as we introduce changes to Android allowing third-party credential managers to support passkeys for their users.”