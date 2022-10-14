Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first phones with exclusive support for 64-bit apps

Announced this early October, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first smartphones that only support apps built on the 64-bit architecture. In other words, apps with only 32-bit versions will not be able to be installed on mobile phones. The information came from specialist Mishaal Rahman, on his Twitter account. At first, the idea was that there was a 64-bit build of Android 13 running on the devices. Later, he fixed that 32-bit libraries still exist, but would be forcing to run only apps with the other architecture.

Among the applications that are left out, the main ones are previous editions of apps like Jetpack Joyride and Flappy Bird. In other words, it mostly affects older games and tools. The trend is that this is mainly due to the fact that the custom Tensor G2 chip only supports the AArch64 instruction set. In practice, this means greater security, superior performance and less processing cost. However, these are details that are not usually seen by most consumers.

Since August 2019, Google has shown that all apps in the Play Store have 64-bit compatibility. That is, this change may not be felt in actual use. So, what’s your assessment of Google’s new phones and the lack of support for 32-bit apps? Tell us in the space below!

Source link