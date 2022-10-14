Grêmio training: without Brenno, Renato closes activity to guide the team against Bahia | Guild

Grêmio may have Brenno’s absence against Bahia, Sunday, for Serie B. The goalkeeper, who left training early on Wednesday after a clash with Elkeson, did not even go to the field this Thursday. He received nine stitches in his right ear and will be reevaluated to see if he will be able to be in the clash at the Arena.

On the lawn of CT Luiz Carvalho, coach Renato Portaluppi spoke briefly with the group of players. The training was mostly closed to the press. In about 30 minutes of open activity, it was possible to follow only the athletes’ warm-up and a brief exchange of passes, under the eyes of Renato.

If Brenno is not available, Gabriel Grando will have his first chance since the arrival of the new coach. This Wednesday, the goalkeeper played in the transition team in a FGF Cup match. The right absence is from defender Kannemann, suspended for the third yellow card. Bruno Alves resumes his place in defense alongside Geromel.

A possible Grêmio lineup has: Brenno (Gabriel Grando); Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Leiva; Thaciano, Biel and Diego Souza.

Grêmio will train again this Friday morning at the CT, this time totally restricted to press access. The same will happen on Saturday, the day before the match against Bahia, at 4 pm, at the Arena.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is vice-leader of Serie B, with 57 points, five more than the fifth place, currently Sampaio Corrêa. If they win on Sunday, Grêmio can win access in the next round, against Náutico, depending on other results.