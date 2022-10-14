Guga avoids speculation about leaving the Atltico and focuses on a duel with Flamengo

Guga is
photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico

Guga is focused on a good performance against Flamengo on Saturday

The right-back Guga lives another season of dispute for a spot in the starting lineup of Atltico with Mariano. Unable to establish himself as the owner of the position, the player has had his name speculated for a possible departure from the club. But that’s not something that crosses his mind, at least for the moment.

Photos of Atltico training, which had Hulk on the field (10/13)

In an interview this Thursday, in Cidade do Galo, the right-back said that he leaves any news of the transfer to his manager and the board. He guarantees focus only on the duel against Flamengo, Saturday, at 8:30 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

“We’ll leave it to the management, entrepreneur. I’m focused here. I still have one more year on my contract. While I’m here, I’ll do my best”, said Guga, adding.

“I’m totally focused on Saturday’s game, which will be a decision, an extremely important game. We leave that part out, the board decides together with my manager”.

Guga was hired by Atltico in December 2018 and signed a five-year contract – it ends at the end of next year. The right-back lives his second season of greater offensive effectiveness with the shirt of Galo.

This year, the right-back has four assists, only less than the number of 2019, his first at Galo – he gave seven passes to goal. In 2020, he only had one assist, while last year he gave none.

In total, Guga has played 153 games for Atltico. The right-back has two goals scored and six titles for the club: three state titles (2020, 21 and 22), Campeonato Brasileiro (2021), Copa do Brasil (2021) and Supercopa do Brasil (2022).

