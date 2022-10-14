Guga, Quintero and more; 5 big names can paint at the club in 2023

Vasco da Gama has big plans for 2023. Currently in Serie B, the carioca giant, which now belongs to the American company ‘777’, intends to compete with its big rivals next year, but for that, it will be necessary to climb of division.

In Serie B, Vasco occupies one of the 4 spots that give right to the first division, but he knows that his life is not yet decided. With 55 points, the club’s next game is against Sport, away from home, in a great six-point match: if they win Sport, they open 6 points in relation to the northeastern club. If he loses, he can be overtaken by the Lion, who will reach the same 55 points.

While doing the math, Vasco trusts access and looks to the year 2023. Big names are spoken within the club, which intends to assemble a great competitive squad to the point of rivaling its great rival, Flamengo, currently a great financial power in Brazil. Check out the names in the club’s sights for 2023 below.

Names you can paint in Vasco