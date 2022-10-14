Guga talks about the future at Atlético-MG and focuses on the game with Flamengo: “It’s not just three points” | athletic-mg

Holder in Atlético-MG’s last two games, Guga guarantees full focus on the team, even though he is the subject of speculation to change clubs in 2023. The subject “market” is left to his representatives and board, says the right side. He remembers that he has a contract with Galo. Therefore, the entire focus is on the team’s commitments.

– We leave it to the management, businessman. I’m here focused. I still have one more year on my contract. As long as I’m here, I’ll do my best. I’m totally focused on this game on Saturday, which will be a decision.

On Saturday, Atlético will face Flamengo, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo needs to win to stay in the fight for the G-6. Guga analyzes the duel with Rubro-Negro as beyond the “three points”. It involves rivalry and can mean a new gas for the team.

– One more decision. We know the importance of this game, not only the three points, but it is also a game in which the rivalry is very strong. Coming out of there with the victory will give us even more gas for this championship final. Let’s take it as a decision.

1 of 2 Guga; Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Guga; Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Atlético comes from three games without defeat, but the draw in the last round ended up being frustrating, since the team did not overcome Ceará in Mineirão. For Guga, the team is showing evolution. But one detail needs to be tweaked.

– About the numbers, I believe that we have evolved a lot. You just need to work a little more on the offensive part, because we have created many opportunities, clear opportunities and we need to take advantage of them more. It is the detail that is missing so that we can obtain better results.