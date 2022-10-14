Gunman kills 5 people in Raleigh, USA | World

Five people were killed by a gunman who opened fire on a hiking trail in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, in the United States. The suspect was cornered in a house hours after the crime and was arrested.

An off-duty police officer is among the victims. The killer has been described as a young white man, but his identity has yet to be revealed.

The shooting took place around 5pm local time in a residential area of ​​the city. Authorities closed streets and warned residents of the area not to leave their homes while police tried to find the criminal.

At least two more people, including one other police officer, were taken to hospital.

“Tonight, terror has come to our home. The nightmare of the entire community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrible and revolting act,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also expressed regret. “We need to stop this stupid violence in the US, we need to talk about gun violence,” she said.