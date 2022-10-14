Harrison Ford could join the MCU, learn more!

Some rumors indicated that the star Harrison Fordgreat actor behind Indiana Jones and Star Wars can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After all, there is a chance for the actor to play the General Thunderbolt Ross. Thus, replacing the paper that was previously William Hurtwho passed away this year.

The information was made public through the journalist Jeff Sneider from the news portal, The Ankler. According to him, the first appearance of Harrison Ford would be in Captain America 4: New World Order. Finally, being a preparation, for later on, he will finally have great prominence in thunderboltsa new feature film by Marvel Studios.

It is worth remembering that the actor William Hurt (The Incredible Hulk) last played the character in Black Widow (2017). But sadly he passed away a few months ago after a battle with cancer.

Check out the ad that the journalist Jeff Sneider made directly to your official account of Twitter:

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC podcast: Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio’s top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It’s unclear if he already passed… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 29, 2022

in the message, Sneider says: “While people at Marvel Studios DENY that he was cast in the film at this time, multiple sources indicate that Harrison Ford is or was the studio’s top choice to star in Thunderbolts as the General himself. It is unclear if he has ever refused…”

However, to date, neither Mervel Studios nor the disney spoke out on the matter. Furthermore, during D23 Expo where the movie of thunderbolts was announced, there was no information about a replacement of the character, after the death of William Hurt. However, according to the rumor, Ford’s lineup is already in place long before the event takes place. However, he implies that Kathleen Kennedycurrent president of Lucasfilm did not want to reveal the announcement in order to put the actor in the spotlight in his most recent out of role, namely, Indiana Jones 5.

It is worth remembering that in the comics the General Ross is a team member thunderbolts. But normally, it is known to be the Red-Hulk after its transformation. Thus, the plot will focus on the first group of anti-heroes in Marvel. In turn, the General Ross is the leader of the group since the beginning of the union.

Apparently, the cast will count with the presence of Olga Kurylenko (007 – Quantum of Solace) as Trainer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New Adventures Of Old Christine) as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and David Harbor (Stranger Things) as Red Guardian).

Furthermore, Hannah John-Kamen (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) will be Ghost, sebastian stan (Era uma vez) is James “Bucky” Barnes the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (In the Name of Heaven) will be John Walker/American Agent and Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Honey) appears again as Yelena Belova.

Jake Schreier (Frank and the Robot( will direct, based on the screenplay by Eric Pearson (Black Widow). Therefore, thunderbolts must completed the Phase 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universewhere its premiere takes place on the day July 26, 2024.