Harrison Ford is recruited by Marvel and will debut in the MCU

Harrison Ford and major franchises seem like a perfect match, and Marvel has now recruited the actor to try to repeat this successful formula, and insert hero movies into its sprawling resume.

publicity

The star of “Star Wars”, “Indiana Jones” and “Blade Runner” will join the MCU in the role of Thaddeus Ross, a character originally played by William Hurt, who died in March this year. The information was announced live on The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Sneider podcast, and confirmed this Friday (14) by Slash Film.

General Thuderbolt Ross (William Hurt) in “Captain America: Civil War”. Image: Zade Rosenthal. © Marvel 2016

According to Jeff Sneider, Harrison Ford will make his MCU debut in “Captain America: New World Order,” which premieres in May 2024.

However, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is expected to have a bigger impact on the movie “Thunderbolts”, a reunion of Marvel villains and antiheroes announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In addition to Thaddeus Ross, other characters that should appearing in the film include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), among others.

Read more:

The character’s face swap for Harrison Ford, with the actor joining the MCU for the first time, is quite significant. The actor, who has just finished filming the new sequel to “Indiana Jones”, should play a Thaddeus Ross occupying a role similar to that of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in the anti-hero group of rival DC, “The Suicide Squad”. .

There’s still no further details on exactly what role Harrison Ford’s character will play in Marvel’s macro vision, but certainly the addition of an actor of this caliber draws even more attention to the future of the MCU.

“Thunderbolts” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!