Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Pitch Meeting » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The latest episode of the Pitch Reunion series casts its wand over Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part two. Launched in 2011, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 serves as the second two-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s 2007 novel of the same. Overall, it is the eighth and final installment of the Harry Potter film series. Once again written by Steve Kloves and directed by David Yates, Deathly Hallows – Part 2 concludes Harry, Ron and Hermione’s quest to find and destroy Voldemort’s remaining Horcruxes to defeat the Dark Lord for good.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 brought back much of the saga’s iconic cast for one last round, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and David Thewlis. Ending a movie franchise, especially a beloved one like Harry PotterIt’s not an easy task, though. Deathly Hallows – Part 2 did a commendable job of bringing the saga to a satisfying conclusion. like all Harry Potter film, was a huge commercial success, but it was also one of the highest-rated films of the year and received three Oscar nominations for Makeup, Visual Effects, and Art Direction.

Now, as Presentation Meeting continues working through the back catalog of Harry Potter movies, finally reached the last chapter of the movie series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The video imagines a satirical reunion for the film and, along the way, raises many interesting points. Watch the new Pitch Meeting episode above.

Use of magic in Deathly Hallows raises serious concerns about Harry Potter

As usual, the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 Pitch Meeting pokes fun at many of the film’s plot holes and unanswered questions. In the case of fantasy adaptations such as Harry Potter, contradictory world-building is a common problem. For example, previous films established that the Imperius Curse was one of three Unforgivable Curses that carry the most severe penalties associated with its use. However, in Deathly Hallows – Part 2Harry uses the curse on a goblin (who is later burned alive by a dragon) and suffers no direct consequences.

Harry’s problematic use of magic in The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 goes back to a similar time when Order of the Phoenix when Harry performs public magic before his hearing at the Ministry of Magic, which ironically is about having performed public magic. This is a consistent issue throughout the fantasy series, never offering a reasonable justification other than Harry being the good guy and therefore his actions are forgivable. Although the flaw may be more glaring in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part two than any other installment, it doesn’t draw much of a strong conclusion to the beloved movie saga.

