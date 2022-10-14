Honest and well taken care of, Boy Erased is worth seeing

Boy Erased – A Truth Nullified has a controversial history here in Brazil. When the studio chose not to release the film in theaters, it was said to be a political issue. At the time, I wrote that it was none of that. Quite simply, it’s the kind of movie that won’t do big at the box office. Even with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in the cast. With all the confusion at the time, I ended up not watching the movie. But my friend José Augusto Paulo watched it there in Europe, and wrote about it. The review is below. if you want to see Boy Erasedit is available here on digital platforms, such as Apple TV and Google Play, for rent or purchase.

What made me watch this movie was that I liked Lucas Hedge’s work in Departure to the French. But, I confess that I was expecting a harrowing drama, an exhibition of prejudices and untruths, and a lot of negative feelings. In fact, the film reflects the personality of the main character well. He is honest, correct, obedient, without major emotional outbursts. So, different, I liked it.

The story

The story is similar to what has been told in other films and documentaries. Jared, son (Lucas Hedges) of a middle-class family, somehow ‘comes out’ due to a certain pressure from his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) when something happens at school. He agrees (in that of being obedient) to participate in a ‘conversion program’. These seminars and retreats are called to ‘transform’ homosexuals into heterosexuals. The difference from similar stories is that the father in this one is a Baptist pastor. Although he also owns a car dealership (that is, he doesn’t live off the church and didn’t get rich from it).

The analysis

By that summary was that I expected more tension and drama than I found in the movie. This is perhaps because the story is based on true facts (autobiography of Garrard Conley). But also under the direction of Joel Edgerton (an excellent actor, also in this film, who adapted Conley’s book for the screen). But, in the end, I realized that there was a lot of care for us to live the story as the main character. This one faces almost everything calmly, and why not say it, with faith. Boy Erased, by not pushing much for the debate about how much religion has to do with everything the young man goes through, also brings to the script many of the Christian feelings he has. All without exaggeration, without reciting dogmas, without fanaticism. Jared naturally demonstrates compassion, forgiveness, love for others, respect for parents, and faith in his progress as a human being.

However, the film has its most intense moments, and one of them brings some interesting observations about the character and the plot. It is an act of sexual violence. But even this is shown carefully, without appeal, and the scene is, fortunately, very quick.

What happens in this ‘program’ is irritating, but not extreme. More like a poorly conducted group therapy. In the end, we regret that these programs exist. It is clear that they are not led by health professionals. And there’s even a surprise at the end about the main adviser on the show, also a real character. I just thought that the original title of the film gives the impression that something has been canceled. In fact, I would say things have been changed but not undone.

The production

Production is well taken care of. To the point of giving us a certain calm that hovers over the balanced relationship of the central family, the normality that one lives in a small US town, without exaggeration. The direction is refined, careful, even soothing. Photography is gentle, without further creativity. But without letting the film turn into a filmed play.

And in the end…

Well, in the end, pictures of Garrard Conley’s royal family appear. It’s like matching the characters, which pleases. After all, in many ways, we end up feeling sympathy for this family, almost like any other, but not so much.