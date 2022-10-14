how much is it possible to withdraw?

TikTok is currently one of the most popular apps on the internet. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of users of the platform has increased exponentially – thanks to an eye-catching promotion of referrals, in which people from all over Brazil managed to guarantee expressive payments. But after all, in 2022, is it still possible to make real money on TikTok?

In September 2021, TikTok reached the long-awaited milestone of 1 billion active users. In the United States alone, that number has grown by about 45%. Currently, Brazil, Southeast Asia and Europe represent the platform’s largest markets. The application, it is worth remembering, is available both on the Play Store (for phones with the Android operating system) and on the App Store (for Apple devices). In this way, we explain below everything you need to profit on TikTok; check out.

Is it possible to make money on TikTok in 2022?

Yea! It is still possible to make money on TikTok in 2022. In fact, users have 6 different methods to profit from the video app. The promotion of referrals, however, is no longer the same. It still exists, but offers much lower payouts to subscribers. Therefore, for many users, this promotional action is no longer worthwhile.

TikTok’s payment model is identical to that of many micro-task apps. In other words, users fulfill the platform’s activities, accumulate points, and eventually exchange these points for cash payments (or other types of rewards, such as cell phone top-ups).

As you can already see, it is really possible to make money on TikTok. With that in mind, check out the app’s 6 monetization methods below, and at the end of the article, see how to withdraw.

Earn money on TikTok with the invite code

As we mentioned earlier, TikTok referral promotion still exists. Soon, users can earn money by sharing the invite link. For each registration made using the referral code, those who invite receive BRL 2. New users also win, with a bonus of BRL 1.

In addition, it is possible to earn a kind of commission on the habits of the guests. If new users access the app for 10 days in a row, for example, those who invite receive a bonus of R$4.

Earn profits with app missions

After the invite link, TikTok daily quests represent the simplest way to earn money from the app. With each completed mission, users receive a specific amount of Rubies (the in-app currencies). To earn BRL 1, subscribers must accumulate 10,000 rubies.

TikTok’s missions are varied, changing over time. These activities may involve watching a certain amount of videos, doing live streams, etc. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on the app’s home interface to see the available missions. After all, they have limited periods.

Make money selling TikTok accounts

A little-known method of making money on TikTok is to create a popular account, grow your following, and eventually sell it. In this case, payments are not the responsibility of the application. The values ​​are decided in negotiation between seller and buyer.

The greater the number of followers, the greater the value of the account. Upon reaching a considerable number of followers, users can sell accounts to companies or other influencers. But be careful: you must carefully analyze the buyer’s proposal so as not to fall into virtual scams.

Become a TikTok Influencer

Most of TikTok’s income-generating methods involve small payments, which only serve to supplement users’ earnings. Now, if you want to earn “real money” on the app, one of the most reliable ways is to become an influencer.

For this, you must produce flashy content with a high conversion rate for the platform. These contents can be videos, live streams, montages and more. The first step is to identify the target audience, and from there, try to go viral on the internet.

Understand the TikTok donation model

Another reliable way to make money on TikTok is to bet on donations from other users. Through the “Donations” feature, the social network authorizes subscribers to contribute to profile earnings. Donations are made in Rubies, which can later be withdrawn as real money.

Through this functionality, users can also create special content with followers and share them in return for donations. These contents represent a kind of “premium version”, which can only be accessed by paying partners.

Make money on TikTok with live streams

If you are already familiar with TikTok content, a great way to earn money is to live stream on the platform. However, this function is only released to users who have more than 1,000 followers. In other words: it is necessary to guarantee a relative fame before profiting.

In live broadcasts, payments also happen through donations. In this case, users who watch the lives donate the rubies to the profile owner. From there, the influencer can withdraw 50% of the amount received. The other half serves as a sort of commission for the app.

How to cash out on TikTok? complete step by step

Now that you have discovered 6 alternatives to earn money on TikTok, we explain below how to redeem app credits and convert them into real money. First of all, it is worth remembering that TikTok withdrawals have fixed amounts of BRL 1.50, BRL 5, BRL 10 and BRL 20.

For redemptions above BRL 100, the platform does not set a specific amount. However, the daily withdrawal limit is R$ 5 thousand. Here’s how to withdraw: