How to be invisible on Instagram? See 4 tricks to use the app in secrecy | Social networks

Being invisible on Instagram is the desire of many users of the social network. Some would like to be able to read messages without the contact knowing, but the app doesn’t allow you to disable read receipts, just like on WhatsApp. Others, in turn, want to view Stories without leaving a trace; Instagram, however, acknowledges the view the moment the content is opened. With the help of some tricks and external apps, however, it is possible to read messages, see Stories and stalk profiles in an “invisible” way. In the list below, the TechTudo gathers four tricks for you to use Instagram in secrecy.

1. Turn off activity status

You can turn off Instagram activity status so your Direct contacts don’t know if you’re currently online or the last time you joined the chat. It is worth mentioning, however, that the function is a two-way street: by deactivating it, it will not be possible to see the status of others. To do this, open your Instagram profile and tap the list icon in the top right corner to open the options. Then go to the app’s settings and select “Privacy”. In this section, tap on “Activity Status” and turn off the switch next to “Show Activity Status”.

2. Use external apps to view Stories anonymously

External apps like SilentStory, Blindstory, Story Saver and Anonymous Stories Viewer can help you become invisible in Instagram Stories. Available for download on Android and iOS phones, apps of the type allow you to view Stories anonymously and also download content. Some require the user to enter Instagram login credentials to unlock the functions. In these it is possible to view not only media from people with a public profile, but also with a private profile – as long as you follow them.

The apps work simply: to watch Stories anonymously, just search for a profile in the search bar or, in the list of profiles followed, tap on the photo of the desired account. In some cases, there is a limit for viewing posts in free mode.

3. Use external apps to read messages in Direct without acknowledging read

In addition to viewing Stories without leaving a trace, you can also read Direct messages without the contact knowing. This is possible through applications such as Unseen, available for download on Android phones. After the user authorizes it for this purpose, the application starts to gather notifications from chat apps, including Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. So, when you receive a new message in any of these messengers, the phone emits two notifications at the same time: one from the original app and another from Unseen. Just tap the Unseen alert to see the message without notifying the contact.

Another way to read messages without accusing viewing is with the airplane mode trick. It works like this: the user must open Instagram Direct, but not see the desired message. Then, just activate the phone’s airplane mode and open the message. That way, the contact won’t know that the message has been read. The app, however, will show the label “Viewed” as soon as the connection is recovered on the mobile.

4. Activate airplane mode to stalk the feed without leaving accidental likes

The airplane mode tip is valid not only for reading messages in Direct, but also for stalking someone’s profile without running the risk of being discovered. That’s because, without an internet connection, even if you accidentally tap the like button, the like will not be counted. Before turning on airplane mode, it’s important to upload as many profile pictures as possible. That way, when you’re out of Internet, you’ll be able to open them in full screen.

