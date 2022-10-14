Hundreds of Venezuelans are returned from the US to Mexico after a migration agreement – 10/13/2022

About 300 Venezuelans were returned from the United States to Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez, after the entry into force on Wednesday of an agreement between the two countries aimed at ordering immigration, which generated a wave of confusion and sadness.

A first group of 100 was taken to Mexican territory yesterday afternoon, after waiting for hours at the border, while another 200 joined them on Thursday, migrants and activists said.

Venezuelans received the news with sadness about the new conditions for entry into the United States, where many of them have relatives. Several have run out of money and shelters for migrants in Ciudad Juárez are full. “We walk the streets, nobody wants to help us. Let’s see what option they give us. We need an answer as soon as possible,” said Elionaxi Castillo, 28.

The United States government announced yesterday an agreement with Mexico to accept the entry of up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants by plane, through a legal route similar to that applied to Ukrainians, and expel those who enter illegally through the southern border.

The plan “to reduce irregular immigration of Venezuelans includes a new process to legally and safely bring in up to 24,000 of them,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. “But those who try to enter the United States illegally will be returned.”

“There is a legal and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States and legal entry is the only way,” said Secretary of National Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Mexican government began applying for visas to Venezuelans in January, prompting thousands of people to try to cross the country clandestinely or in caravans seeking to reach the United States.

