“I doubt he doesn’t talk”; Mauro Cézar exposes gap for Flamengo to negotiate with new coach for 2023

Flamengo has two decisions ahead of them in this final stretch of the season, however, in addition to the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Mengão also needs to decide the future of Dorival Júnior, a coach who has a contract until the end of 2023. In this context, a desired name in the market has just become free and the journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira addressed the situation.

During Jovem Pan’s Bate-Pronto program, the commentator detailed how the red-black should be concerned about the announcement of the departure of Marcelo Gallardo, a coach who has already declared his departure from River Plate as soon as the year ends: “Flamengo has an obligation to be aware of this. There are two situations at the end of the year: the first is Dorival Júnior failing in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, being fired or not having his contract renewed. The other is for him to win everything and be called to command the Brazilian team. So Flamengo can look for a coach again soon. Therefore, the board should look for Gallardo”, said Mauro Cézar.

Afterwards, the journalist explained the importance of Mais Querido not remaining inert: “We need to know if he is interested in continuing to work in South America. For me, he is the best coach working on the continent. I don’t see any problem with that. ‘Ah, but what about Dorival?’. If he is called by the CBF, I doubt he won’t talk. It’s from the game and it’s part of the market. Now, about Gallardo, he has one thing in common with Jorge Jesus: you have to hand over the key to the training center to the man. He rules everything! I think that’s good because Gallardo is great”, said Mauro.

Marcelo Gallardo will finish a long journey in charge of River Plate. He arrived at the Argentine Club in 2014, when the “Millionaires” were in the process of resuming, after returning to the 1st division of the Argentine Championship. The coach won practically everything possible: two Libertadores da América (2015 and 2018), one South American (2014), one Argentine (2021), three Argentine Cups (2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2018/2019). ), between others.