“I like Corinthians better”: Vítor Pereira rotates team and “let go” of medallions in decisions | Corinthians

The substitutions made by Vítor Pereira in the second half of Corinthians 0 x 0 Flamengo, the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, generated different reactions in the stands of Neo Química Arena, but reinforced a conviction of the Portuguese coach: not to get attached to big names or medals, not even in such a decisive game.

From the insecurity when seeing two technical references of the team leave, to the feeling that the changes improved their team at the end of the match, the Corinthians fans saw the options of the reserve bench give an answer.

Mateus Vital, Ramiro, Giuliano and Gustavo Mosquito were Vítor Pereira’s choices to return to the game. The Portuguese coach showed, at this moment, his way of working.

– As much as I like Renato and Róger Guedes, I like Corinthians better, I’m defending Corinthians, I do what I think I have to do – said Vítor after the match.

Thinking only of how to make his team work again on the field, Vítor Pereira moved, and the changes, in his view, corresponded.

– What was clearly noticed after the substitutions is that we created problems again. We stopped being back there. We were very low and it was felt that sooner or later they could reach the goal. We had to modify, put in fresher people, with more pressure capacity and we improved – explained Vítor.

Examples have been repeated throughout the season. Róger Guedes, who complained about being substituted in the final, left in nine of the last 11 games he played as a starter. Renato, in turn, has been managed because of the natural wear and tear of someone who has recently returned from an injury.

Against the same Flamengo, for Libertadores, Vítor Pereira also replaced Willian before the end of the game, releasing Gustavo Mosquito. It would be the last match of the former number 10 for Timão.

The answers after the draw against Flamengo may open the discussion on whether Vítor Pereira has his squad in hand or not. Alexandre Lozetti, a commentator for Globo, commented on the situation.

– It is difficult to know if Vítor Pereira has the cast in hand. Renato and Róger’s irritation at being substituted can mean a lot, from a natural reaction to leaving a decisive game to an accumulation of dissatisfaction due to various decisions made by the coach. This is more frequent than it seems. Corinthians certainly has differences, as in most work environments, but it has had a good second half, the evolution is remarkable, and this involves a better understanding between coach and players, of what each one can do and does best.

– More than just names, Vítor Pereira manages the Corinthians squad for what each player can offer. The most technically gifted are not those with the energy that the coach so much appreciates – and in fact needs -, especially in games against teams like Flamengo.

– It was necessary to maintain a certain technique, although at a lower level, but with rested players. Afterwards, VP changed the energy “quotas”, with Ramiro and Mosquito replacing Du Queiroz and Adson. With a mature game model, the bench, even without the talent that is in Flamengo’s reserve team, has managed to keep Corinthians competitive during most matches – added the commentator.

Vítor Pereira naturally acquired, with more time on the job, a greater knowledge about how his players can perform. Recently, the coach managed the starting lineup, using a mixed team in Brasileirão games.

Mateus Vital, for example, played in the last ten games of Timão, being two as a starter, accumulating 416 minutes on the field. Ramiro played five of those ten, two as a starter, with 202 minutes.

Giuliano has played 510 minutes in the last ten matches, and is considered Renato Augusto’s immediate substitute. He even had a good opportunity to finish on the edge of the area against Flamengo, but it was blocked.

Despite having started in the reserve, Gustavo Mosquito usually rotates with Adson on the right wing. The first played in seven of the last ten games, and the second in eight of these.

Everyone should gain more game rhythm this Saturday, at 19h, when Corinthians faces Goiás away from home for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, being able to show more to their coach.

