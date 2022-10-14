‘I lost 22 babies, but talking about it is taboo’

Imtiaz Fazil during an interview with the BBC
Imtiaz Fazil said that “not a day goes by that I don’t think about my children”

Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but has only two living children.

She became pregnant for the first time in 1999. Over the next 23 years, she had 17 miscarriages and five babies died before their first birthday due to a rare genetic condition.

The 49-year-old from Manchester, England, told the BBC it is not easy to talk about her losses, but she is determined to do so. In part, this is because such things remain a taboo subject among South Asian communities in the UK and many other countries.

She said she wants to change that and break the stigma around losing the baby.

