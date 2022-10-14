iChios sensualizes in Daenerys Targaryen cosplay

In another incredible work, the cosplayer iChios created one of the most perfect cosplays in Daenerys Targaryen. Read on to enjoy this epic cosplay.

iChios sensualizes in Daenerys Targaryen cosplay
Daenerys Targaryen

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys is played by the brilliant Emilia Clarke. Initially Daenerys appears to be a helpless and very fragile young woman, but as time passes, we follow the development of her strong and remarkable personality.

Known as The Mother of Dragons, she searches for her place in the world and will face whatever it takes to achieve her goals, even if it means dealing with danger face to face. People’s loyalty to Daenerys is tested several times throughout the series and it proves that she can’t always trust everyone.

an amazing cosplay

On her Instagram account, Anya iChios has almost 100,000 followers with whom he shares his spectacular works. The artist is responsible for creating several cosplays of movies, series, games and much more. For the creation of the cosplay of DaenerysiChios used incredible elements that fully capture the essence of the character, giving us a wonderful feeling.

iChios puts a lot of effort into creating each of her cosplays and this is clear in her publications on social media. We’ve already shown you the cosplay of Ciri, a character from The Witcher that iChios created, to remember, just click here.

Let’s enjoy together this Daenerys cosplay created by iChios

