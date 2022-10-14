“If I were to give advice, it would be…”; Before leaving, Scarpa makes an unusual request to the Palmeiras fans

Gustavo Scarpa lives a magical year in Palmeiras. For many, he is the best player in the Brazilian Championship and deserves to be elected the star of the competition. The Palmeiras fans are in that mixture of happiness and sadness, as the midfielder is packed to head to English football shortly after the end of the current season.

In an interview with Placar, scarpa talked about a little bit of everything. One of the things that drew the most attention was a request he made to the fans, especially the most critical ones, who really get on the foot: to support, since many good players can be hindered by boos.

“I prefer a more linear relationship. Willian (ex-Corinthians) must have been very uncomfortable, right? Years back in England, I’d forgotten how crazy it is here, but he’s an amazing guy too. Finally, choices. I think it’s crazy to be applauded on Wednesday, booed on Sunday and applauded again on Wednesday. They say that we have to understand, that the fan is passionate. And I totally understand, there in the field, applauding or booing, everyone does what they want. Of course, if I had to give one piece of advice, it would be: support, because there are so many good players that sometimes booing gets in the way. Not everyone has a strong personality, who will make it happen even if they are booed”, stated before continuing.

“It messes with the guy, the guy is a human being, he knows the responsibility he carries. My advice to the player is: pretend you’re deaf. I know how hard it is to catch the ball and be booed. But each one cheers the way they want, says what they want, not turning to violence. Victory hides many things, and defeats too, many good things that happen. And we know that in football, especially in Brazil, what matters is the result. Winning, you can skate, fight, you can do whatever you want”, concluded.