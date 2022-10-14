In ‘Iron Island’, Dante’s Tough Battle for Life

Disclosure Globo/Estevam Avellar

In scenes that air this Thursday, the 13th, in the second season of ‘iron island‘, Dante (Cauã Reymond) is rushed by Ramiro (Romulo Estrela) to the hospital, after being shot by Playboy (Erom Cordeiro). Between life and death, the manager’s delicate state generates great commotion among his friends. While undergoing surgery, Dante has a vision of his great passion, PLT-137, plunging into a whirlwind of memories and emotions, entitlement to a special meeting with his brother Bruno (Klebber Toledo). At the hospital, Olívia (Mariana Ximenes) and Júlia (Maria Casadevall) are face to face, which creates a tense atmosphere between them, who suffer for the loved one.

After the military operation that saved the lives of Olivia and Maria (Alice Palmar), but ended with Dante shot, Ramiro finds Playboy in the abandoned place that was once their shelter. In a revealing and definitive conversation, Ramiro and Playboy remember what they lived together in childhood and the different paths they each followed, which took them apart in life.

Created by Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi, ‘Ilha de Ferro’ is written by Nilton Braga, Mariana Torres, Rodrigo Salomão, David Rauh and Anna Lee, and is written by Mauro Wilson. The series is directed by Afonso Poyart, Roberta Richard and Rafael Miranda, with artistic direction by Afonso Poyart. Also in the cast are Eriberto Leão, Osmar Prado, Kizi Vaz, Neco-Vila Lobos, Helena Albergaria, Jefferson Brasil, Bruce Gomlevsky, Chris Couto, Renan Monteiro, Marcello Ferreira, Gery, Toia Ferraz, Júlio Rocha, Augusto Madeira, Douglas Rosa, Giovanni Gallo, Cadu Favero, Bernardo Schlegel, among others.