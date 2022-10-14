In the sights of European giant, João Felix can leave Atlético Madrid

O Atletico Madrid has not been having a good season, the team occupies the 4th place in La Liga, with 16 points, 6 points less than the leaders Barcelona. Likewise, in Champions Leagueis in 3rd position and runs the risk of not qualifying for the qualifiers.

So, john felix, one of the main players in the squad, has not had many opportunities, irritating the Portuguese. In the last match against Brugge, for the Championsthe player did not even leave the bench, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

In addition, it has been little used throughout the season. Thus, the attacking midfielder is already thinking about leaving the team. According to Spanish radio “Cadena Cope”, shirt 22 can leave after the world cup, in January, when the transfer window opens.

The player has a very low average time for what is expected, playing only 20 minutes in most games. Still, the Atletico Madrid made the purchase of Griezmannext to barcelonawhich can end up worsening the weather situation in the field.

Even with all this, the coach Simeone makes clear the importance of the athlete for the team, positioning himself positively.

With all this, the player feels pressured to play more regularly, as the World Cup is getting closer, starting on November 20th. john felix is still not right in the list of the coach of the Portuguese national team, Fernando Santos. Since the attack is very competitive, since there are many quality pieces

In the last game of the Champions, the player was annoyed, as the team was drawing and worsening their situation in the league table. When the coach took out the striker Grizmann to put the steering wheel Witsel.

The Portuguese threw his vest on the ground, creating a heavy atmosphere. This attitude was harshly criticized by the Spanish press. simeone commented on what happened at the press conference.

“I just want to talk about football. I realized that Brugge could still bother and that Griezmann was tired. I launched Witsel to balance the team. I didn’t want to lose the game and stay out of the Champions League”

After that, john felix continued to polemic, the striker liked a post by a fan of benfica, on twitter. In the post, the athlete was called back to Portugal. “Here you are respected. Go home, João Félix”. Some time later he withdrew the like.