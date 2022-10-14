iPhone 14: g1 tests ‘most affordable’ device in the current line | Technology

With Apple’s decision not to launch a new phone in the Mini version, the iPhone 14 is now the most compact and also the “most affordable” of the company’s current generation of smartphones. The model was presented in September and goes on sale in Brazil this Friday (14).

In addition to this version, the company presented the Plus, Pro and Pro Max models (see below for prices and differences between each model).

O g1 tested the iPhone 14 version with the largest storage space (512 GB). In Brazil, she is sold for R$10,599 at launch. Check out the cell phone impressions below.

Among the cell phone advances over the previous generation are:

video recording on movie mode which on the iPhone 13 is limited to Full HD (1080p), now supports 4K (2160p) on the iPhone 14;

which on the iPhone 13 is limited to Full HD (1080p), now supports 4K (2160p) on the iPhone 14; O action mode which stabilizes footage of scenes with a lot of movement;

which stabilizes footage of scenes with a lot of movement; The technology Photonic Engine uses hardware and software to enhance mid- and low-light photographs on all lenses;

uses hardware and software to enhance mid- and low-light photographs on all lenses; The accident detectioncreated to identify if the user was involved in a car collision and make the cell phone call 911 on its own – in the United States, a flaw caused the feature to be activated at unusual times, such as a roller coaster ride.

iPhone 14 — Photo: Darlan Helder/g1

In addition to these news, Apple removed the iPhone 14 chip drawer in the US, forcing users to adopt a virtual chip (eSIM). In Brazil, the company’s new cell phones continue with a physical chip entry.

O Satellite Emergency SOS is another new feature and can be activated in remote locations without cellular or Wi-Fi signal. In such cases, the device is able to activate satellite communication and send help messages to emergency services. The feature, however, is only available in the US and Canada..

In other respects, the iPhone 14 not much has changed from the iPhone 13. The processor, for example, is the same A15 Bionic present in last year’s model and in the iPhone SE released this year.

On the outside, the arrangement of the cameras remains diagonal and the notch (notch), space that houses the selfie camera, did not win Dynamic Islanda visual feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that displays notifications and other alerts.

By keeping the main features of the predecessor, both in design and softwareowners of iPhones released in 2021 should not notice big differences when purchasing the iPhone 14.

iPhone 12 Mini or 13 Mini users, which have a 5.4-inch screen each, may find the iPhone 14’s 6.1-inch screen strange. On the other hand, a larger display improves the experience with series, movies and games. A positive change is the notch reduction.

Although it has not gained a new processor, the iPhone 14 remains as one of the fastest smartphones on the market. The A15 Bionic, launched in 2021, did not show slowness in the tests.

Among the negatives is Apple’s insistence on the Lightning connection. The standard limits the consumer’s choice, as he must use only the Apple proprietary cable and pay more if you need to buy another one.

In the European Union, the company will have to adapt to a change that has made USB-C connectors the standard for cell phones. The new rule is valid for 27 European countries and will take effect in September 2024.

The iPhone 14 is another one that doesn’t have a charger in the box. Apple says the decision is part of its efforts to neutralize carbon emissions by 2030. The practice caused the company to be fined R$100 million by the São Paulo Court and R$12 million by the Ministry of Justice.

The iPhone 14 has two cameras on the back, one main and one wide angle (ultrawide), both with 12 megapixel resolution. The front camera also has 12 MP.

In terms of quality, the device repeats the recipe of predecessors and does a good job (see results below). Images are bright, vivid and exposure (clarity) is well controlled and noise free.

Cameras, however, do not have the same performance in environments with low lighting. In this scenario, it was possible to notice grain in the corners of the image, especially with the wide-angle lens.

The cell phone still has a battery that lasts for many hours – up to 20 hours of video playback, according to Apple. In a test of g1, the model was used to play around 2 hours of recorded videos on YouTube and 2 hours of live streaming on Globoplay via Wi-Fi. The device was also used to take pictures for 15 minutes. In all this period, the load dropped from 100% to 70%.

Check the results of the cameras:

Low-light shot of objects with iPhone 14 main camera — Photo: Darlan Helder/g1