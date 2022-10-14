Is it possible to read deleted messages on whatsapp? Learn how to do it!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Messages deleted from Whatsapp always generate a great deal of curiosity. It was with this in mind that the WARM application brought a new functionality: to check messages that some of your contacts have deleted. With that, to better understand this application and know how to use this new service, we brought some tips and information.

WhatsApp does not have this service within its own app, so the only way to check these messages and put an end to all curiosity is by downloading the WARM app.

Step by step on how to see deleted messages in WARM

For you to use this function, you need to know how to use this application and analyze some details. That’s why we brought here a step by step of what you should do.

Download the WARM application; Allow WARM access to your notifications; And then, if a friend decides to delete some text for everyone on WhatsApp, the WARM app will act on its own. To be able to read the messages deleted by your friend, just type WARM. That way, you’ll be able to see exactly what that message said, even if it was a photo, video, GIF or animated sticker.

Another important information is that the WARM application is completely free and does not charge any value for the service. It is worth remembering that, if you use this service, you must always be careful with your information and with each application notice to approve something, so there is no problem.

Another important warning is that, as this is an external application that has no connection with the WhatsApp application, it is important to be very careful not to have your account banned..

