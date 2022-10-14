Is your profession ready? Find out how to earn more

Currently the metaverse is being popularly called “the new internet”. Virtual reality has become the norm for many professionals. What you know so far is that technology will increasingly require new adaptations to the large virtual environment. Is your profession ready to be part of this new universe?

In case you’re not already familiar, we remind you that people interact through custom avatars in the metaverse, however this is more than a platform of fun and chat. Amazing exchanges happen all the time, even with all the formality that is required in some professional environments.

Profession prepared for the metaverse

The new internet will mark the very near future. Workers from different areas prepared themselves for the new needs of this web 3.0. The interaction in the 100% virtual environment creates countless possibilities.

The belief is that virtually all professions of the future will be able to use the metaverse to act as they do in the real world. This will be a way to increase efficiency even more, through more agility in the processes.

It is no wonder that many professionals are already preparing to occupy the new positions that may arise with the popularization of this universe that still seems mystical. In the next four years, according to Gartner’s prediction, about 25% of people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse.

Time will be used in many ways. In activities that are part of the work routine, for studies, shopping and, of course, for a lot of entertainment. The company’s forecast is that more than 30% of the world’s companies will be in the virtual space by 2026.

Another curious point is that more than 5 million Brazilians are already in the metaverse, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media. One thing is undeniable: new vacancies will be generated and, however, not all professions are prepared to work in web 3.0. This can result in good salary for those who are already qualified.

Companies will need specialists to enter this new universe, already making all the difference. The expansion foreseen in the next ten years will demand even more technology professionals, mainly. Writers, designers, teachers and many others will also have a place in the new virtual reality.

Something that has been mentioned is that the most sought-after professional will be the digital manager, given that he will be responsible for coordinating teams and inserting companies into the universe. specialization that are already offered in the market in the area.