“It didn’t even come close”; Corinthians fans ‘go crazy’ with Mauro Cezar’s controversial statement

O Corinthians is finishing the preparation with an eye on Goiás for the Brazilian Championship, but cannot forget the draw against Flamengo, in the game that was marked by the complaint of a possible penalty after touching the hand of Léo Pereira. However, for the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereirathe team led by Vítor Pereira is using this to cover up the bad performance:

“We imagined that Corinthians, playing at home and with a record number of fans, would play more. Unfortunately, the team played a very pale, timid match. If we analyze the Corinthians chances, they were all mid-distance shots with Renato Augusto or a serious mistake by Léo Pereira. What was Santos’ tough defense? Did not have”began the journalist, who did not stop there:

“If you look back, you’ll see that against Boca Juniors it was the same thing. I expected much more from the Corinthians players. What did Róger Guedes do yesterday? It was a very conservative stance. This is being overshadowed by the ‘smoke screen’ which is the penalty claim. I expected a more offensive team”continued Mauro.

In addition to criticizing the performance of Alvinegro, MCP also used São Paulo, by Rogério Ceni, as an example: “For example, São Paulo lost 3-1 to Flamengo, but it made the Rio team suffer, with goalkeeper Santos working hard. Yesterday, Flamengo controlled the game as they wanted, taking away the speed of the game. Cássio worked hard. more than Santos. It was a very shy performance. So much so that they are talking about this penalty, which, in my opinion, there was none. It’s the only crutch left to try to make a ‘smokescreen’“he pointed out.

In addition to all these statements, the commentator also ended his analysis by bugging 2 of the main players of Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge, who for him did not play well in the first leg of the final: “Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto even left angry because they couldn’t play anything. Corinthians didn’t even come close to winning 1-0”finished.