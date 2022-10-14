“It’s even a pity”; Mauro Cézar puts his finger on the wound and ‘delivers’ the only Corinthians piece capable of intimidating Flamengo

Last Wednesday (12), the Corinthians received Flamengo at its Arena for the first match of the Copa do Brasil finals. Coringão stayed in the tie and in the next match, which will be played next Wednesday (19), at Maracanã, none of the teams will play with an advantage in the aggregate score.

The match numbers point to a slight superiority of the Carioca team, which kicked 6 times on goal, while Timão completed 3 times. In terms of possession of the ball, Flamengo scored 56%, while the Alvinegro from Parque Sao Jorge44%.

However, in the assessment of commentator Mauro Cézar Pereira, one can find a factor that contributed to such Rubro-Negra superiority. For the journalist, only one Corinthians player was aggressive, to the point of being able to decide the match in favor of the Almighty: midfielder Renato Augusto.

“The Corinthians team had a very shy match. The chances were with a mid-range kick, with Renato Augusto, poor guy, alone trying to take the team somewhere. It’s even a pity. He is a player who has problems with physical issues, already a veteran ”, declared Mauro Cézar, in the Bate-Pronto program, from Jovem Pan.

Corinthians turned the key now focuses its attention on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, where it is in third place, with 54 points, tangled up in the fierce dispute held in the G-4 of the competition. Timão’s next match will take place against Goiás, on Saturday (15), in Goiânia.