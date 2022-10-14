Iza vents after the end of the marriage: ‘It’s not being easy’

Recently, Iza announced the end of his nearly four-year marriage to Sérgio Santos. In an audio released by Leo Dias, the singer vented about the situation.

Read+: IZA heats up the web, with butt out: ‘Fire in my psychological’

“Well I’m not. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a marriage, and ending this one in front of everyone is really something I’ve never experienced,” she said.

Then the artist stated that she has always been quite discreet about her personal life, so it is difficult to deal with everything in the public eye.

Read+: IZA participates in dinner in honor of Viola Davis in Brazil

“We are very discreet about our life, so we only announced the separation precisely because it is a very important story for us. And also to define the narrative of it so that people don’t go around talking about something that was so sacred and important to us. But it’s not being easy”, he concluded.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Sad news for fans of the couple Iza and Sergio Santos: the couple announced that they are separating on Monday, October 10, four years after their wedding in Outeiro de Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro.

The revelation was made by the singer through the stories of her official profile on Instagram: “Life is made of cycles and you know how honest I am when I share each one of them with you here. I always respect my time and this time was no different, I continue to believe that the most intimate needs to be processed within us first of all”.

“So now I feel ready to share with you that me and Sérgio are no longer a couple. We have a beautiful story of love, complicity and partnership and we are resignifying this relationship as two people who respect and admire each other, but in new ways”, she revealed.

IZA announcing separation (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @iza)

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!