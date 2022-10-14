Jade Picon is not the only actress of “Travessia” who started in reality

Romulo Estrela in “Amor a Bordo”, in the 2000s, and in “Travessia” today (photo: Globo)

news summary:

Romulo Estrela has also participated in a reality show

The actor, who is on the air in “Travessia”, debuted on Globo in a dispute

He participated in “Amor a Bordo” in 2002 and did not win the program

when the name of Jade Picon began to pop up in the cast of “Crossing”, social networks pumped with criticism about the young actress having just left “Big Brother Brasil 22”, but it is good to know that she is not the only ex-reality that is part of Gloria Perez’s star-studded cast.

In the heyday of the 2002s, “Cadeirão do Huck”, then led by Luciano Huck, aired a dating reality show. That’s right, dear reader, the actor in question not only participated in a program of the genre but also debuted in a makeout.

The weekly afternoon took the viewer to “Amor a Bordo” in which 14 young people shared a yacht for 16 days. Among those chosen for the season was the interpreter of the hacker Oto, Romulo Estrela. “It was the first thing I did on television. For me, it was great because I had the opportunity to have a camera experience that helped me a lot in the beginning”, he told Patricia Kogut’s column.

In the air for nine weeks, the embarked descent in several islands between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to participate in dynamics and when the weather was tight they were entitled to the ‘bungalove’ to have a more intimate contact. “It was a relationship program. The cameras were filming us almost the entire time,” she recalled.

The couple who created a real connection won the program, such as the current “Playing with Fire”, on Netflix. The winners took home a zero km car each.

other actors

Who also came from a reality show was the protagonist, Lucy Alves. About 10 years ago, she appeared on TV for the first time on “The Voice” and since then has built a history by participating in several programs and releasing musical works.

Who followed a similar path was Chay Suede, who is also one of the protagonists. The capixaba star appeared on television in the contest for “Idolos”, on RecordTV. He didn’t take the show, but he did earn a career. Before the end of the program, he was already scheduled to act in the Brazilian version of “Rebelde” and traveled to Brazil with the group that was born in the soap opera. Since then he hasn’t stopped acting, but has held back a bit in the corner.