João Félix considers leaving Atletico Madrid, says newspaper | international football

+ Atletico Madrid announce the signing of Griezmann until 2026
João Félix was the only Atlético player who did not go to thank the fans for their support after the match. Earlier, the striker threw his reserve vest to the ground when he realized that he had not been called up by coach Diego Simeone. The relationship between the athlete and the coach is not the best.
João Félix in action for Atletico Madrid – Photo: Getty Images
“We need João with that anger, but with the tranquility and quality he has for when he plays to be at 100%,” said Simeone after the game.
After the event, João met with Jorge Mendes, his agent, to discuss the future of his career. The 22-year-old striker only leaves the Spanish club in case of payment of the release penalty, currently stipulated at 350 million euros.
+ See the Champions League table
According to Marca, the situation has started since the end of the 2020/2021 season. João Félix played for six months injured and was one of the highlights of Atlético’s Spanish title, but the player did not feel recognized by Simeone.
The relationship between Diego Simeone and João Félix is considered frayed — Photo: Getty Images