Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, followed by Zendaya and Bella Hadid. See top 10!

Facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva used the latest computer mapping techniques to apply the “Golden Ratio of Beauty” to celebrities in order to measure their “physical perfection” and then rank the most beautiful women.

But, after all, what determines physical perfection? Is it healthy hair? Peach skin? According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be literally measured by the proportions present in the face and body. The closer these proportions are to the number 1.618 (also known as ‘Phi’), the more perfect the person’s features are and, consequently, the more beautiful.

So which celebrity topped them all in their proximity to the Phi number? “Jodie Comer was the clear winner when every element of the face was measured for physical perfection,” De Silva explained to Yahoo.

“She had the highest overall reading for nose and lip placement, with a score of 98.7%, which is just 1.3% away from being perfect shape,” he continued. “Jodie also scored highest for nose width and length and was near the top for lip shape and eye position.”

“The only thing she was worse for was her eyebrows, which scored an average of 88 percent.”

As for the rest of the contestants in this math beauty competition, you can check them out below.

The 10 most beautiful women in the world:

1. Jodie Comer (94.52%)

2. Zendaya (94.37%)

3. Bella Hadid (94.35%)

4. Beyonce (92.44%)

5. Ariana Grande (91.81%)

6. Taylor Swift (91.64%)

7. Jourdan Dunn (91.39%)

8. Kim Kardashian (91.28%)

9. Deepika Padukone (91.22%)

10. HoYeon Jung (89.63%)















