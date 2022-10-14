John David tried to be a football player to avoid comparisons with Denzel Washington

John David Washington, son of star Denzel Washingtonworked on major projects such as tenet (2020) and Infiltrated in the Klan (2018). However, the 38-year-old actor confesses that all his work is associated with his father.

Even proving that he has talent, for John it is not an easy task to always have Denzel as a reference. The artist’s eldest son has tried a career in American football, but ended up not following through.

“I have to understand that I could have the best game, career… the headline will always be what it is. So trying to prove something to someone is a silly mission,” Washington said in an interview with the show. CBS Sunday Morning.

John also reports that he tried not to follow the same path as his acting parents, but ended up finding himself in the seventh art:

“My mom is an extremely talented artist and my dad is one of the greatest of all time. He’s my favorite actor. It didn’t seem so simple to just chase it,” he stated.

John David Washington says he played on some football teams

Before surrendering to a career in the film industry, for fear of being compared to his parents, Washington invested in his playing career, even participating in tournaments for Morehouse College and the United Football League.

“What really motivated me was independence – it was my own name, it was being able to carry my own weight in my life, even hiding what I really wanted to do. I thought football would change that narrative, of being the son of a certain two-time Oscar winner. Spoiler: It hasn’t changed,” he declared. “I had a great game and [li]: ‘Denzel’s son runs for so many yards and so many touchdowns’. I realized then that it was inevitable.”

Subsequently, John was also featured in the series ballersas well as recently starring on Broadway in The Piano Lessonby August Wilson, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

John Washington joins the cast of the film Amsterdam, which opened on October 6th in theaters. The film also features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and singer Taylor Swift.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.