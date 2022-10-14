José Mourinho sharpens his tongue in the Europa League: “The failed sharks of the Champions will arrive” | europe league

Coach José Mourinho once again showed his strong personality, this time criticizing the regulations of the Europa League, UEFA’s secondary competition for clubs. For Roma’s coach, teams that compete in the Champions League, the continent’s elite tournament, and end up performing poorly should not have a second chance in the lower level championship. He even called these teams “failed sharks”.
José Mourinho in Betis vs Roma for the Europa League — Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
After the 1-1 draw between Roma and Betis this Thursday in Spain, Mourinho was asked if he saw the Spanish team as one of the favorites for the Europa League title. The Portuguese coach soon remembered the clubs that are in the Champions League.
“I see them as candidates, but the Champions League underdogs are going to make it to the Europa League and they’re going to come in strong. They shouldn’t come, but that’s the reality. It’s going to be fun. The Champions League underdogs.”
According to the regulations of the championships, the teams that finish third in their respective groups in the Champions League go to the second phase of the Europa League. In this stage, they face the runners-up of the group stage of the secondary tournament. Europa League leaders advance directly to the round of 16.
After four rounds, Roma are in third place in group C, with 4 points. Betis is in first place, with 10 points, followed by Ludogorets, with 7. HJK Helsinki is the last, with 1.
It is still worth remembering that whoever finishes third in the Europa League groups moves down to the Conference League, the tertiary competition in Europe whose current champion is Roma.
– We want to pass and finish second; but, if we finish third, we will be candidates to retain the Conference League – pointed out Mourinho.
Roma will face HJK Helsinki, away from home, on October 27th. And he receives Ludogorets at the Olympic Stadium on November 3rd.