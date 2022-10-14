Judge of the Copa do Brasil final has already ‘taken’ a goal from Corinthians in the final

The CBF chose Wilton Pereira Sampaio from Goiás to referee the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, between Flamengo and Corinthians, next Wednesday (19), at Maracanã. For Corinthians, the choice could not cause more goose bumps, as Wilton was the video referee in the decision of the same tournament in 2018, when Timão was defeated by Cruzeiro.

At the time, the People’s Team had lost the first leg by 1 to 0, in Belo Horizonte, came out behind the score on the return, in Itaquera, but managed to turn the game around with a great goal from Pedrinho.

However, at the time, Wilton Pereira Sampaio called the match referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães and requested a review due to a lack of Corinthians midfielder Jadson on defender Dedé, from Raposa, at the beginning of the move.

When consulting the images, Magalhães agreed with Wilton’s recommendation and annulled the Corinthians goal, which to this day causes revolt to Fiel Torcida. At the end of the match, Cruzeiro scored the second goal, with Arrascaeta, and defined the score and the title of the Copa do Brasil, in the middle of the Neo Química Arena. Four years later, Corinthians is back in a Copa do Brasil final, this time against Flamengo, and will again have Wilton Pereira Sampaio ahead in the decisive game, this time not in the video, but on the field.

And the current moment brings a lot of pressure to arbitration on Wednesday (19), because the Corinthians left the first leg complaining about a penalty that was not even checked by VAR, after a touch with the arm of defender Léo Pereira inside the your area.

After disclosing the audios of the conversation between referee Bráulio da Silva Machado and the person responsible for the video Rodrigo D’Alonso, Timão sent a letter to the CBF demanding action, mainly due to the fact that the dialogue proves that the non-marking, nor checking, of the penalty occurred because the ball had supposedly touched the belly of the Flamengo defender before going to the arm.