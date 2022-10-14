Julia Roberts and George Clooney reveal why they don’t date – 10/14/2022 – Illustrated

Close friends for two decades, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred together in films such as “The Great’s 11”, “The Money Game”, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and, more recently, “A Ticket to Heaven”, in which a divorced couple in constant dispute live.
There’s a reason why the relationship between the two hasn’t evolved off-screen as well. In an interview with the television show Access Hollywood, they admit that they always saw each other as just friends. The reporter asks if they both had some sort of agreement and Roberts says it was never necessary.
“She was always in a relationship or I was in a relationship, and we became friends really fast. So it was never anything but fun for us. I don’t think that was ever exactly an issue,” says Clooney.
Roberts agrees. “Yeah, it was never like…” she says, as she approaches the actor, pretending to seduce him. The two laugh about the situation, until Roberts gasps and the reporter asks another question.
