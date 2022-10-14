Julia Roberts and George Clooney reveal why they never dated; watch

That is professionalism! Over twenty years, Julia Roberts and George Clooney starred in six films together — including playing couples in love. However, this loving partnership never made it off the big screen… and now, we know why! During an interview with Access Hollywood, released this Thursday (13), the stars explained why they never dated and even gave more details about this friendship of millions.

During the conversation, host Kit Hoover asked a series of quick questions about their longtime friendship. When asked about their first impressions of each other, Clooney replied that Roberts “made him laugh”, while she called him “kind”. In terms of what quality they most admire in each other, the star said he respects their “goodness” while the star called him a “fortress”.

Behold, the subject of “dating” came up… Currently, Clooney and Roberts are married to their respective partners, Amal Clooney and Danny Moder. But that wasn’t the case decades ago when they first met. This made the presenter kill the curiosity of the fans and question if they had a “no-dating policy” in the past. “To not date each other?”asked the eternal Vivian Ward, from “Pretty Woman”, adding with a laugh: “I don’t think we needed to declare that”.

The protagonist of “The Eleven” gave more details on why they never took things to “a different level”. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we became friends right away.”explained the actor. “So it was nothing, but it was nothing but fun for us. So I don’t think it was ever really a thing.”he added. “Yeah, it was never like ‘Hi…’”, said Julia, pretending to seduce her friend. Take a look at how it went:

The funny exchange was similar to one they shared during a visit to “The Jess Cagle Show” shortly before. Currently, the veterans are promoting the movie “A Ticket to Paradise”, in which they play an ex-couple who travels to Bali in an attempt to stop their daughter, hopelessly in love with a boy, from repeating the same mistake they made in the past.

In the chat with Jess Cagle, the stars told how they realized that the friendship had been consolidated and when they noticed that they had chemistry on set. “We are still waiting for that part”joked the eternal Sexiest Man Alive. “The click was immediate”replied Julia. “The funny thing is I think it was written in the stars that we would be friends because I read that we were friends years before I met George. It was a prediction that was destined to happen and look where we are now.”finished. Watch:

The premiere of the new romantic comedy has yielded hilarious moments among the giants of Hollywood. Clooney recently revealed that he was embarrassed after having to kiss the actress in front of his wife, Amal, and five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. “My wife and kids came to set the very day we were doing this. You know how it is, take the kids away. Anything but watching daddy kiss [outra mulher]”relaxed the actor to BBC Radio 2.

He continued: “We both said at the same time, ‘If you do it, I’ll do it.’ I don’t think we could have done it with anyone else, that’s how I felt.” The work has been showing in Brazilian cinemas since the second week of September. Asked what it felt like to kiss a close friend on camera, Clooney joked: “Depends on the friend”. “You never had a problem kissing Brad Pitt.” finished off Roberts, making everyone laugh.

