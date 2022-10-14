Karoline Lima and Éder Militão: evidence leaks that the player asked his ex for a son and the influencer speaks out

After suing Karoline Lima for moral damages, Éder Militão filed a new lawsuit against ex. This time, the Brazilian national team player claims that he was taken by surprise with the pregnancy of his daughter, Cecília. Recently, Karol said that the pregnancy was planned and a request from the athlete.

In the process, Éder claimed that Karol got pregnant “almost instantly” the beginning of courtship. The defender, who has been a highlight of Real Madrid’s starting lineup since 2017, and of the Brazilian national team, claims that he is at the beginning of his career and that, therefore, he can only offer a pension of R$ 6 thousand to his daughter.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the Real defender is earning 7 million euros a year (equivalent to R$ 36 million per year).

Prints of conversation of Éder asking Karoline Lima for a child leak

After the repercussion of the case, the profile on Instagram “Gossip do Dia” leaked prints of a conversation between Éder and Karoline Lima when the two were dating. In the images, you can see Éder asking Karol to remove the IUD, Besides promising to be the “best dad in the world” to their son.

The prints go against Éder’s claims in the process. The player has not yet commented on social media about the case. Recently, however, the athlete published photos with his daughter celebrating her third birthday. In the images, Éder calls Cecília the “love of life”.

Karoline Lima comments on Éder Militão’s new lawsuit

Unlike Éder Militão, Karoline Lima used social media to talk about the process. According to the influencer, she learned of the new action through the media. In Instagram Stories, Karol said he will wait to be notified by the court. Due to the fight in court, some players of the team sided with Éder.

If she is actually notified, Karoline Lima said that she will no longer remain silent, a position she had maintained until then. “I can only say one thing: If in this process there is everything that is coming out in the media, I will no longer shut up, I will no longer pretend that nothing is happening. my character, and I have a voice. I’m going to use my voice to expose everything I’m going through, everything I’m going through. Since he wants a fight, he will have a fight, and you can be sure I don’t lack ammo”, said Karol.