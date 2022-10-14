Karoline Lima speaks out about new Eder Militão lawsuit

Influencer Karoline Lima, 26, spoke about the new lawsuit that Edér Militão, 24, is bringing against her in relation to the ex-couple’s daughter, Cecília, three months old.

In her Instagram stories, she said: “Hi guys, how are you? Today once again I was surprised with yet another lawsuit from my ex, and once again I found out through the media. I still haven’t had 100% access to everything that is in this process, my lawyer is also running after it”.

“But I only say one thing to you, if in this process there is really all this that is coming out in the media, which I hope it doesn’t, but if it does, I only say one thing: I will no longer shut up. shut up, I’m not going to pretend that there’s nothing happening, I’m not going to close my eyes anymore. On the contrary, now it’s a big people fight”, he continued.

Karoline vented and stated that she will reveal everything she has been facing. “I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I have my nature, I have my character, and thank God I have my voice. And maybe that’s what bothers me. I wonder how many women have been through the same situation I’m going through. So now I’m going to use mine. voice to expose everything I’ve been through, everything I’m going through, everything I’ve faced and am still facing”, he declared.

“And now, yes, let’s start dotting the i’s. And I’m not going to let any man, let alone my daughter’s own father, scratch my character, scratch who I really am. Or at least tell a lie.” about me. Because whoever was with me, knows. But now you will find out too”, he added.

Finally, he said: “I tried many times to solve everything in the best possible way, without involving justice, a lawyer, any exposure. But apparently, I was the only one trying to do everything in the best possible way and in peace. fight, let’s fight. And be able to make sure there’s no shortage of ammunition”.

Edér Militão filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife claiming that the girl’s pregnancy was “instantly” after they met and there is a percentage of women who believe that a child is a means of obtaining personal advantage.