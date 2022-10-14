Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett suggest news for next week

The romantic era arrives for all! Everything indicates that the partnership between Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett can still bear much fruit. It’s just that both artists aroused – and a lot – the curiosity of fans, by sharing, this Friday (14), a new photo of the duo, containing a mysterious date.

The novelty arose through the social networks of Katy and Thomaswhere the singers caption the image only with “10.18.22”. Which means that, most likely, the two will have a big news to be revealed next tuesday, October 18th.

Still not sure if all the buzz is about a new collaboration between them or the arrival of the music video for the track. “Where We Started”officially released on April 1st, the debut date of the album with the same title as the artist’s song.

In the photo, the two appear in a pose against the light, where Thomas holding a guitar in his fist. He shared the same photo and the same caption, tagging Katy in your post. What they might have in the works is still anyone’s guess, but Fan accounts on social media already speculate that, in fact, it is the music video for the track that the two already have a partnership with..

New album and world tour plans

Good news for KatyCats! Around the shows of his residency “Play” in Las Vegas, Katy Perry revealed that he has plans to start working on his new album and, who knows, even a new world tour. Have you thought?! In an interview with the program “The Drew Barrymore Show”the singer spoke about the novelty and her future projects on the afternoon of last Tuesday (13).

The subject came up when the pop star opened up to Drew Barrymore about the difference between your Personal life and the show she does on the Vegas stage, In the USA. “I think obviously there’s a personality on stage. And I save a lot of that energy to be on stage. Really love this show I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s the one that brings the most joy.”said.

Then, Katywho recently released the track “When I’m Gone”in partnership with alessolet it slip that I do intend to start developing his new work of unpublished. “I will probably do another album soon, write and tour the world after that, which will be great.”highlighted the star, voice of “Teenage Dream”.

“I don’t talk much offstage… I’m very, kind of an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. When I call it’s till 11 o’clock girl“, he joked.

While perry appears at his residence in Las Vegas, since December 2021, the new album would mark her sixth studio album, while also continuing as a judge on the musical reality show “American Idol”. The last star compact was “Smile”released in 2020.