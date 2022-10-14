Kindle 11th generation worth it? Compare models

Amazon has put the new 11th generation Kindle on pre-sale in Brazil for R$499.00, not counting any discounts and promotions (see below). Scheduled for launch this Thursday, October 13, the digital reader brings some new features compared to the previous model: more battery, higher resolution and greater storage capacity.

According to Jeff Bezos’ company, the new Kindle has a battery for up to six weeks of use and now uses the USB-C connector. This swap allows you to use your smartphone charger or cable to charge the e-reader when you need to, eliminating the need to carry multiple cables when traveling, for example.

Another interesting change was the resolution, which went up from 167 ppi (pixels per inch) to 300 ppi. This means that the digital reader screen has sharper text and images compared to the previous generation.

Finally, the storage capacity rose from 8GB to 16GB, allowing you to store more e-books on the device.

These changes bring the 11th generation Kindle closer to more advanced models like the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. However, some features were still left out in the most basic model of the e-reader from Amazon, such as IPX8 certification (which makes the device water resistant), light temperature adjustment and wireless charging.

The number of built-in LEDs — the digital reader’s internal light that allows reading in low-light environments — remains the same as the previous model: there are only four, compared to the Kindle Paperwhite’s 17 LEDs and the Kindle Oasis’ 25 LEDs.

Kindle 11th generation is a great option for those who want to buy their first digital reader, as it comes with more features than the previous generation, which costs only R$ 50.00 less (R$ 449.00), not to mention possible discounts , in the official store. However, for those who already have an e-reader, it is necessary to evaluate which features are interesting.

Those who want more resolution and greater storage capacity can also find the new Kindle a great cost-effective option, as models with the same specifications cost from R$699.00 to R$1,399.00. However, if you really want to upgrade, it might be worth investing in a model that has at least a waterproofing certificate.

New Kindle 11th Generation

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 474.05

New generation of Amazon’s basic e-reader model. It has higher resolution (300 ppi) and storage capacity (16 GB) than previous models. It now features USB-C connectivity and battery life for up to six weeks of use. Great value for money for those who want to buy their first digital reader, but not so attractive for those who already have one because it doesn’t bring improvements such as IPX8 certification. The screen is 6 inches (15.24 cm) and is available in blue and black.

Kindle 10th Generation

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 426.55

Previous generation of Amazon’s most basic e-reader model. For the current sale price, it is not cost-effective: it is better to invest in the company’s new model. However, if the price drops after the launch of the 11th generation, it could become interesting for those who want to have an e-reader without investing much. It has 167 ppi resolution and 8GB of storage, considering enough to store hundreds of e-books. Available in white and black colors.

Kindle Paperwhite

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 664.05 (8 GB) or BRL 759.05 (16 GB)

This model is considered an intermediary between Amazon’s e-readers. Among the changes compared to the basic Kindle is the IPX8 certification, which guarantees that the digital reader will work even after being submerged in fresh water for up to 60 minutes and two meters deep. It also has light temperature adjustment, more built-in LEDs for interior lighting and the screen is 6.8 inches (17.27 cm). Available in black color.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 854.05

The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite brought greater storage capacity to the digital reader, reaching 32 GB. In addition, the screen light is self-adjusting. That is, the e-reader perceives the amount of light in the external environment and adjusts its internal light for better reading. It also brought as a novelty wireless charging. According to Amazon, a single recharge can last up to 10 weeks. Available in black color only.

Kindle Oasis

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,281.55 (8 GB) or BRL 1,424.05 (32 GB)

The more expensive Kindle model has the largest screen size, coming in at 7 inches (17.78 cm). The highlight is also for the new design, with buttons on the side to switch pages while reading, which allows for one-handed reading. It also has more LEDs than previous models, reaching 25 built-in sensors. With waterproof protection (IPX8), you can use this Kindle in the bathtub or by the pool. Available in graphite color.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

A tip: do you usually shop online? By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil for R$ 14.90 (the first month of trial is free).